Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee announces JFK award recipient

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee has chosen Dr. Arthur “Archie” Roberts as the recipient of this year’s coveted John F. Kennedy award.

The 75-year-old Dr. Roberts is a retired cardiologist and played both college and professional football. Dr. Roberts becomes the sixty first JFK award winner, named in honor of the president John F. Kennedy, and presented each year to an American of Irish descent.

Co-chair of the selection committee Mark O’Brien announced the committee’s choice. “This is really geared to someone who has succeeded in his field of endeavor in this particular case,” said O’Brien. “He went to college for professional football and went into being a cardio vascular surgeon, that is a pretty good success rate.”

Dr.Roberts will occupy a place of honor at the 67th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade on Sunday, March 18th, the day after the 43rd annual St. Patrick’s Road Race.