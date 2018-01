WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ice jams are causing more trouble in western Massachusetts.

Ware Police confirmed they have closed the Church Street Bridge because of flooding caused by the large mass of ice that’s clogged up this part of the river.

The water is covering the road and the area near the old air port. Ware Police said the town has been notified about the problem.

For now, there is no ETA on when the bridge might be safe enough to reopen.