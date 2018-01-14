Annual HoopHall Classic puts national spotlight on Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The best local and national talent was on display at The Basketball Hall of Fame’s Spalding HoopHall Classic.

The invitational is held annually at Springfield College and is one of the top high school basketball showcases of the season.

Over the course of the tournament, fans and college scouts fill the gymnasium to witness 60 schools from 17 states square off on the hardwood.

Vice President of The Basketball Hall of Fame, Greg Pocino told 22News this tournament brings a lot of attention to the city of Springfield, “That alone is going to bring a lot of parents and fans from out of town, the hotels are all sold out from what we understood it all adds up to a great economic formula for the city.”

Past participants in this tournament include NBA Stars Kyrie Irving and Andrew Wiggins. Monday is the final day of the showcase.