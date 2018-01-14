Advisory panel to discuss shutdown of Pilgrim nuclear plant

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — An advisory panel looking into issues related to the shutdown of the Pilgrim nuclear power plant in Plymouth is set to meet for the first time in the new year.

The 21-member Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel is scheduled to hold a public meeting on Wednesday at the Plymouth Community Intermediate School.

The panel was formed last year to advise the governor and Legislature and educate Massachusetts citizens about the planned decommissioning of the state’s only operating nuclear power plant.

It does not have any direct control over the process of shutting down the 46-year-old facility.

Entergy Corp., which owns Pilgrim, plans to close the station for good in 2019.