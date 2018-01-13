Wilbraham Police looking to identify citizen who helped with violent arrest

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP)- Wilbraham police need your help finding a man who helped police with a violent arrest earlier January 12, 2017.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department Facebook page, Officer Joe Brewer stopped Derek Dalessio of Wilbraham on Old Boston Road for a motor vehicle infraction around 7:20 PM.

Wilbraham police said Dalessio was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when Officer Brewer tried to arrest him. Upon his arrest, Dalessio placed Officer Brewer in a headlock. A second officer administered baton strikes to Dalessio until a man driving by stopped to help with the situation.

Dalessio is being charged with an OUI 2nd offense, alcohol OUI 2nd offense, drug possession, negligent operation, assault and battery on two police officers, resisting arrest, failure to submit to police, strangulation and failure to display an inspection sticker.

Wilbraham police are asking you to call 413-596-3837 if you can identify the man who assisted with this arrest.