Walmart Raising Wages, Giving Bonus,Expanding Leave

(CNN / WJAC) – Walmart is upping its game!

It says the new Republican tax law is the reason why.

The retail giant says the new minimum wage, which rolls out next month, is $11.00 an hour.

In addition, workers will get a one-time bonus of $1,000.

Walmart’s president says the new tax law gives the company the opportunity to be more competitive globally.

In addition, Walmart says the plan allows it to create a new benefit to help workers with adoption expenses.

That benefit, worth 5,000 per child, is open to full-time hourly and salaried workers.

Walmart is also expanding its paid maternity leave for full-time hourly workers to 10 weeks.

Paid parental leave will also be upped to six weeks.

