Walmart Raising Wages, Giving Bonus,Expanding Leave

(CNN / WJAC) – Walmart is upping its game!
It says the new Republican tax law is the reason why.
The retail giant says the new minimum wage, which rolls out next month, is $11.00 an hour.
In addition, workers will get a one-time bonus of $1,000.
Walmart’s president says the new tax law gives the company the opportunity to be more competitive globally.
In addition, Walmart says the plan allows it to create a new benefit to help workers with adoption expenses.
That benefit, worth 5,000 per child, is open to full-time hourly and salaried workers.
Walmart is also expanding its paid maternity leave for full-time hourly workers to 10 weeks.
Paid parental leave will also be upped to six weeks.
___
Copyright 2018 CNN / WJAC