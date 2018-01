(NBC News) President Trump appears to be denying today that he used a demeaning expletive to refer to Haiti and African countries, but a Democratic senator in the room says it happened and labeled the comments as ‘vile’ and ‘racist.’

The reported remarks have piqued outrage from Capitol Hill to capitals around the globe.

When asked about the comments directly President Trump had no comment.

Read More: http://nbcnews.to/2FwtgZ3