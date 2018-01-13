The annual Brianna Fund celebrates 20th anniversary with gospel concert

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was an evening of possibilities Saturday night at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Springfield. The Brianna Fund celebrated their 20th anniversary with their annual gospel concert.

Since 1998 Brianna and her father, Ron Johnson have helped 47 children and families with their mobility issues. A collection during the concert goes straight to expanding that number.

The annual gospel concert is always held on the weekend that coincides with the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jennifer Lee, a previous Brianna Fund Angel recipient told 22news, “The money that the community raises for you and this whole experience of being a Brianna Fund Angel isn’t about what you can’t do. It’s about what you can do and how a helping hand from your community can help propel you forward.”

Brianna, who is disabled, was the fund’s first recipient. The fund provides children with the means to make home modifications, get a handicapped friendly vehicle, and acquire equipment that helps them move around.

This year’s recipient is Sophia Melendez, a 2-year-old who has muscular dystrophy.