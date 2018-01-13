Scantic River Dam breaks, releasing water into nearby area

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden Select Board has been notified that the Scantic River Dam has overflowed, releasing water into the nearby area.

Hampden Police Officer Todd Ely told 22News, “There is no danger to any of the homes in the immediate area.” As Officer Ely said, “It’s a common problem when there is so much unusually wet weather.

He said “The Select Board was notified as soon as the water began pouring over the Scantic River Dam Friday night.”

