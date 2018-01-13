New England Patriots take on Tennessee Titans at Gillette

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are taking on the Tennessee Titans Saturday night at Gillette.

During a press conference on Thursday, quarterback Tom Brady told reporters negative coverage surrounding the team has not been a distraction.

“Not to us players,” Brady said. “We do what we always do. We show up to work and try to do the best we can do. We know there’s a lot at stake and I think everyone’s put a lot into it. It doesn’t really matter what happened outside of this facility and what we’re trying to accomplish.”

The Patriots have been preparing for Saturday night’s game for two weeks now, through the brutal cold and snowstorm that hit on January 4.

Tight End Rob Gronkowski said at a press conference earlier this week that he is “super excited to be back in the playoffs,” and that the the team’s intensity hasn’t let up.

“The intensity is high. It’s like any other week though. You’ve got to prepare the same. It’s not like your changing up the schedule just because it’s the playoffs. You’re not really doing anything different. You’ve just got to come in, prepare hard, keep the level up. The intensity has been high every single week all year long. You’ve just got to keep on continuing that, keep on preparing how we have been and get ready for the big game.”

