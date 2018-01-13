Mother shot to death by son after he lost in a video game

(CNN / KCRA) – Police say a man shot his 68-year-old mother after losing in a video game.

It happened Friday night in Ceres, California.

Police say 28-year-old Matthew Nicholson was alone in his room late Thursday when he started raging, yelling out in anger, after losing in a video game. His 68-year-old mother Lydia came up to check on him and an argument erupted.

Sgt. Greg Yotsuya of the Ceres Police Dept. said, “He came out yelling something about ‘my headset is broken’ or something about the headset being broken, and then grabbed a gun and started shooting.”

When police arrived, they found two bullets in the wall and one in the ceiling. A fourth struck his mother in the head, killing her.

Autumn White, the suspect’s sister, said, “My mom was a wonderful person who loved her children. This house has always been open to friends and family and it’s always been a family atmosphere.”

Lydia both worked and volunteered in local schools. Neighbors say the family is friendly, the murder…surreal.

Ron Kutzman, a neighbor, said, “What’s this world coming to, a video game, 28-year-old kid with his video game. Speechless.”

Police say the suspect’s father eventually wrestled the gun away from his son. Nicholson then ran out and began driving to a relative’s home in Riverbank. Officers spotted the car and arrested Nicholson without incident.

Investigators are still working to determine what drove this man to kill his own mother.

“What the detectives are investigating now is what led up to this. Was it the video game or was there something else going on.”

Nicholson is facing murder charges and is being held at the Stanislaus County jail. No bail has been set at this time.

Copyright 2018 CNN / KCRA