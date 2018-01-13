CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Why would a privileged young woman from an accomplished family become america’s notorious poker princess?

“Molly’s Game” is both brilliantly entertaining and intellectually captivating, which it should be, considering Hollywood’s ace screenwriter Aaron Sorkin makes his dazzling directing debut.

Jessica Chastain is brilliant as always as the deeply conflicted Molly Bloom. Chastain’s rapid fire repartee with her Attorney Idris Elba leaves you breathless and utterly stimulated.

How’s Elba going to keep her out of prison once the government targets our poker princess for the shady side of her freewheeling high stakes lifestyle.

The colorful Michael Cera has graduated from playing goofy. juvenile leads. He’s not matured into a ruthless gambler whose as nasty as he is clever..

Kevin Costner makes the most of his finest role in years. He’s Molly’s Psychotherapist father, whose able to analyze her alternate lifestyle to perfection, but “Molly”s Game” explodes with fireworks every time Chastain and Elba exchange some of Sorkin’s biting dialogue in defense of the poker princess..

“Molly’s Game” provides us with the luxury of a thoroughly enjoyable film of substance and style.

“Molly’s Game” comes up a big winner with 4 stars. It’s one of those rare films where everything is sheer perfection.

Rated R

2 hours 20 minutes

Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner