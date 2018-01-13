MLK legacy passed on at annual scholarship breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend, Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy lives on through a new generation of young people.

People of all colors, creeds, and backgrounds, gathered at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Springfield for 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship breakfast. A breakfast that showcased a new generation of leaders.

Scholarship recipient A’Shaela Chaire told 22News. “I created the multicultural student union at my school, where students of color feel supported. Where they can succeed, and feel as though they are included, in a society where people might feel greater than another.”

Dr. King dedicated his life for racial equality for all people.

Scholarship recipient Anna Gorfinkel of Springfield said, “I just think that its important that we are able to learn about all cultures, races and religions. And that would be important for less mistreatment of others.”

Nationally, President Trump signed a proclamation Friday declaring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, just one day after allegedly making racist remarks about Haiti and African countries.

Reverend Catharine Cummings of Wesley United Methodist Church in Springfield told 22News, “Even though our president has given rise to such negative comments about people of color, about foreigners, we know that the work and the legacy and the prophetic words of Dr. Martin Luther King will resound, not only today, but on his birthday this Monday.”

Dr. Walter Fluker, professor of Ethics Leadership at Boston University School of Theology, said young people need to stay informed. “Generations like [theirs] need to be part of a larger global conversation that is changing not just the landscape of the world, but how we understand ours.”

Wesley United Methodist Church awarded three high school students scholarships up to $4000, to help further their dream of a higher education.