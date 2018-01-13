Kickoff to Patriots vs. Titans playoff game just hours away

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are set to take the field at Gillette Stadium against the Tennessee Titans in their Divisional Playoff game.

Eyewitness News Anchor Danielle North was at the stadium early Saturday morning before the crowds arrived.



The Pats clinched a first round bye and home field advantage throught the playoffs, giving the team and extra week of rest before tonights matchup. The Titans, on the other hand, just edged past the Chiefs in Kansas City last week, beating them 22-21.

The forecast for the game looks to be very cold, but dry for most of the game. The temperature is expected to be in the 20’s. That didn’t stop people from flooding the Gillette Stadium grounds to tailgate, as Eyewitness News reporter Eric Halperin discovered:

The Patriots are looking for their seventh straight Divisional round win and look to one step closer to their sixth Super Bowl ring.

