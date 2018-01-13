Icy surfaces on the roads a concern for drivers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AAA is reminding drivers that they could put themselves at risk driving in these current weather conditions for several safety hazards, if they aren’t paying attention of their surroundings.

The most common places to find iced over surfaces while driving are on bridges and overpasses, and in rainy conditions, slippery surfaces can also be hard to spot.

AAA is reminding drivers not to use cruise control when driving on slippery surfaces. According to safe winter roads.org more than 16-thousand Americans are injured and over 13-hundred are killed on snowy, slushy or icy roads every winter.

Drivers should also give themselves enough time to turn, stop and brake. AAA is encouraging drivers not to be out on the roads in these conditions if they don’t have to.