Ice breaks on rushing Hoosic River in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – Warmer temperatures on Friday led to ice breaking on rivers and streams throughout the Capital Region.

The Hoosic River in North Adams wasn’t any different.

Eric Kerns caught video of an ice jam breaking on the river Friday. He shared that video with NEWS10 ABC. Thick sheets of ice can be seen floating and crashing on the water.

But the warmer weather is short lived. Temperatures dropped Friday night and more rain, snow and ice is expected to hit the region overnight and on Saturday.

