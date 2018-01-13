How you can prepare for icy roads and sidewalks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures Saturday morning dropped from near 60 degrees in some areas to 30s by 9am and temperatures continued to fall throughout the day. 22News is working for you with how you can prepare your home for possibly icy surfaces Saturday night.

After heavy rain and mild weather these past few days, a lot of melting has been occuring, snow barely covers the ground in some areas.

Early Saturday morning western Massachusetts even broke a record high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee of 61 degrees. Our past record was 55 set back in 1972. Temperatures Saturday morning quickly dropped from lower 60s and 50s to 30s by the end of Saturday morning.

With lots of standing water on roads and sidewalks the main concern is for refreezing. Saturday night’s main concern is black ice, which is ice the forms on roadways and it makes it hard to see because it blends in with the road.

22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware where they were already restocking ice melt early Saturday morning. Rocky’s told 22News ice melt has been in high demand, even Rocky’s newest brand of ice melt liquid melt. Carl Caombs, Manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield, told 22News, “iIs liquid calcium chloride, you put it down and it melts down to negative 30 degrees but you can put it down before you get icy conditions so it helps that if something does ice over its easier to scrap it off and remove that ice.”

Rocky’s suggest putting the liquid melt before ice is supposed to form.