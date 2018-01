SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have arrested a man on drug charges.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News Moises Alvarez-Delvalle of Holyoke was arrested at the intersection of Main and Morgan Street.

Police found 60 bags of heroin stamped, “Sleeping Giant,” along with 27 oxycodone pills and more than $1,000 in cash.