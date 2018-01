PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Candidate for Governor Setti Warren will visit Pittsfield Sunday for a town hall talk on the opioid crisis.

Mayor Warren has already made stops in Amherst, Lowell, Springfield, Brockton, Cambridge and Hanover.

Warren says he launched the statewide tour to hear directly from those affected by the drug crisis and to share ideas.

The meeting is set for 5PM at the Conte Community School.