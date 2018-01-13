Flooding triggers evacuation of elderly housing complex in Athol

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Just to the east of western Massachusetts in the town of Athol, ice jams caused flooding that forced an elderly housing complex to be evacuated.

All the rain we had broke off an ice mass in the Millers River and hit the Exchange Street Bridge. Equipment that attaches a water line to the bridge was swept away.

The bridge was closed and the nearby Morton Meadow elderly housing complex was evacuated as the water rose higher.



A long term Athol resident told 22News it’s something she’s never witnessed. “I’ve lived here 20 years and never saw anything like this,” said Mary Swaney. “It’s unbelievable.”

Residents at the housing complex were taken to the Athol town hall and picked up by family members.

No one was hurt. The Salvation Army has an overnight shelter set up for the residents who can’t stay with family.