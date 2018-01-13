Flooding concerns for drivers in western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is a 22News weather alert day, due to overnight flooding and freezing conditions expected throughout the day.

It’s important to remember that fast moving water is very powerful and could sweep your car away. If you sense you’re about to drive through deep water, “turn around, don’t drown.”

The Automobile Association says that a third of flood-related deaths happen in vehicles, 23 inches of standing water will float your car, and driving fast through flooded streets could result in hydroplaning or losing control of your vehicle.

The Automobile Association is also reminding drivers to turn their headlights on, the highway code says if your wipers are on, your head-lights must also be on, and leave twice as much space between you and the car in front of you, it takes longer to stop on wet surfaces.

Drivers should also look out for curbs underwater and lifted manhole covers, drivers should also remember that a cup full of water is enough to ruin your engine.