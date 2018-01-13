Fans gather at local bars to watch the Patriots take on the Titans

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you didn’t have a ticket to the game the next best place to be was in front of a big TV.

There were plenty of TV’s at the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee. Fans showed up early wearing Patriots jerseys, eating wings, drinking beer and just having a good time. They were excited to grab a stool at the bar and enjoy the game.

They told 22News why they think the Patriots have been able to sustain their success this season. “Strong leadership on the team. They’re united. They’ve been united for 15 years,” said Keith Naumchick of Chicopee. “They’re gunna keep going that way. And they have the greatest quarterback of all time.”

The Patriots were the hot topic of rumor and speculation leading up to Saturday night’s game after reports surfaced about disagreements between Owner Robert Craft, Head Coach Bill Beleichick and Quarterback Tom Brady.