Weather pattern “La Nina” results in recent bitter cold

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather pattern known as La Nina formed this past fall, and it may be responsible for the bitter cold weather we experienced the last couple of weeks

La Nina occurs when colder water builds up in the eastern Pacific. It is the opposite of the weather pattern known as El Nino.

Typically, when La Nina occurs during the winter, we can experience colder than average temperatures here in the Northeast. Of course, we just experienced record cold last week.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the weak to moderate La Nina is likely to be with us through the winter and then weaken as we head into spring.

The next update on La Nina will come out next month.

