VIDEO: Southern California mudslide victims identified

MONTECITO, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities have released the names of 17 people killed by mudslides in Southern California.

The Santa Barbara County coroner’s office says the victims range in age from 3 to 89 and all are residents of Montecito.

The mudslides roared through the coastal city early Tuesday as heavy rain fell on a huge area of hills and mountains burned by a December wildfire.

The search for additional possible victims is continuing.

The victims were identified as:

  • Jonathan Benitez – 10 years old
  • Kailly Benitez – 3 years old
  • Martin Cabrera-Munoz – 48 years old
  • David Cantin – 49 years old
  • Sawyer Corey – 12 years old
  • Peter Fleurat – 73 years old
  • Josephine Gower – 69 years old
  • John McManigal – 61 years old
  • Alice Mitchell – 78 years old
  • James Mitchell – 89 years old
  • Mark Montgomery – 54 years old
  • Caroline Montgomery – 22 years old
  • Marilyn Ramos – 27 years old
  • Rebecca Riskin – 61 years old
  • Roy Rohter – 84 years old
  • Peerawat Sutthithepn – 6 years old
  • Richard Taylor – 67 years old

