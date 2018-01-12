VIDEO: Southern California mudslide victims identified

Weimer’s missing parents, Jim and Alice Mitchell, didn’t heed a voluntary evacuation warning and stayed home Monday to celebrate her father’s 89th birthday. She hoped to find them in a shelter or hospital. “They’re an adorable couple, and they were in love with their house. That’s their forever home,” Weimer said. People in Montecito had counted themselves lucky last month after the biggest wildfire in California history spared the town. But it was the fire that led to the mudslide, by burning away vegetation. “We totally thought we were out of the woods,” said Jennifer Markham, whose home escaped damage in both disasters. “I was frozen yesterday morning thinking, ‘This is a million times worse than that fire ever was.’” Only an estimated 10 to 15 percent of residents fled when ordered and much of the damage occurred where evacuations were voluntary. Marco Farrell, a real estate agent, cited “evacuation fatigue” as his reason not to leave — a decision he wouldn’t make next time. He woke to the sound of pounding rain early Tuesday and went outside to investigate. He was two blocks from home when he heard a rumble that he realized was the mudslide he feared. “I ran as fast I could and yelled, ‘Flash flood!’ as I passed neighbors’ homes,” he said. Farrell ran inside to warn his parents, and within a minute, a boulder plowed through the kitchen door. The mud flow went through the home and burst through a backdoor. Farrell planned to float his elderly parents to a hillside on a surfboard, but it didn’t come to that. The mud never got above their thighs and after about an hour of huddling in a hallway, he led his folks and dog outside where a passing firetruck took them to safety. The flow was so powerful it swept several homes off their foundations, crushed others and wrapped cars around trees. At least two unrecognizably mangled cars were carried like driftwood all the way to the beach, where they were partly covered in seaweed. In Montecito, heavy debris still covered a stretch U.S. Highway 101, closing the main link between Ventura and Santa Barbara for 30 miles. It was not expected to be open until Monday. Another storm-related death was reported in Northern California, where a man was killed when his car was apparently struck by falling rocks in a landslide Tuesday evening in Napa County.

Members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department Search and Rescue crew work on a car trapped under debris in Montecito, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Jennifer Markham, second from left, walks under damaged trees with her children and a family friend in Montecito, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

In this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, mudflow, boulders, and debris from heavy rain runoff from early Tuesday reached the roof of a single story home in Montecito, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

A woman and man walk along a road damaged by storms in Montecito, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A man stands near downed power lines in Montecito, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A car sits stranded in flooded water in Montecito, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A home sits in mud and water in Montecito, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

MONTECITO, CA - JANUARY 10: Debris from a mudslide covers a home on January 10, 2018 in Montecito, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MONTECITO, CA - JANUARY 10: An inmate fire crew walks by a home that was knocked off of its foundation by a mudslide on January 10, 2018 in Montecito, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MONTECITO, CA - JANUARY 10: Firefighters clear debris from a mudslide as they try to fix a gas leak on January 10, 2018 in Montecito, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MONTECITO, CA - JANUARY 10: A resident attempts to cross a road that was damaged by a mudslide on January 10, 2018 in Montecito, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MONTECITO, CA - JANUARY 10: A car sits parked in the garage of a home that was damaged by a mudslide on January 10, 2018 in Montecito, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MONTECITO, CA - JANUARY 10: Debris from a mudslide sits in the driveway of a home on January 10, 2018 in Montecito, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MONTECITO, CA - JANUARY 10: Water pours off of a road that was damaged by a mudslide on January 10, 2018 in Montecito, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)