VIDEO: Southern California mudslide victims identified

MONTECITO, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities have released the names of 17 people killed by mudslides in Southern California.
The Santa Barbara County coroner’s office says the victims range in age from 3 to 89 and all are residents of Montecito.
The mudslides roared through the coastal city early Tuesday as heavy rain fell on a huge area of hills and mountains burned by a December wildfire.
The search for additional possible victims is continuing.
The victims were identified as:
- Jonathan Benitez – 10 years old
- Kailly Benitez – 3 years old
- Martin Cabrera-Munoz – 48 years old
- David Cantin – 49 years old
- Sawyer Corey – 12 years old
- Peter Fleurat – 73 years old
- Josephine Gower – 69 years old
- John McManigal – 61 years old
- Alice Mitchell – 78 years old
- James Mitchell – 89 years old
- Mark Montgomery – 54 years old
- Caroline Montgomery – 22 years old
- Marilyn Ramos – 27 years old
- Rebecca Riskin – 61 years old
- Roy Rohter – 84 years old
- Peerawat Sutthithepn – 6 years old
- Richard Taylor – 67 years old
Southern California mudslide
Southern California mudslide x
Latest Galleries
-
Super moon December 2017
-
Sunderland attempted robbery suspect
-
Riverdale “Chapter Fifteen: Nighthawks”
-
Jessica Kooreman’s childhood photos
-
Joey Mantia’s childhood photos
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags