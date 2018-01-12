Turners Falls receiving grant to update water systems

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Turners Falls is receiving $40,000 from the state to improve their drinking water and wastewater systems.

Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker said these grants will help towns like Turners Falls evaluate their water systems and meet future demands. Turners Falls was one of 10 different towns in Massachusetts to receive one of these MassDEP grants.

The Turners Falls water department plans to invest the money into an “asset management plan”, where engineers will be able to identify what equipment and infrastrucuture needs to be replaced, and how much it will cost.

Some of the water mains in Turners Falls were built in the 1800s.

Mike Brown, water superintendent at the Turners Falls Water Department, told 22News, “The whole country – especially the northeast – we have water mains that are still in system that are 130 years old, thousands of feet of it. So yes, this is going to help a lot.”

Brown noted that there are no problems with the quality of the water in Turners Falls.

The Turners Falls Water Department serves about 7,000 people. This was the third time they applied for this grant.