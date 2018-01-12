Trooper injured after cruiser struck by tractor trailer on Mass Pike in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper was taken to the hospital Friday morning after his cruiser was struck by a tractor trailer on the Mass Pike in Framingham.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the trooper was conscious and alert as an ambulance took him to UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

Cruiser Struck by Tractor Trailer in #Framingham, Trooper Injuredhttps://t.co/dLRXqEy4k2 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 12, 2018

The trooper was heading westbound when his cruiser was struck by a tractor trailer registered out of Indiana. State Police Media Relations said the impact of the crash pushed the cruiser over a guardrail into the woods.

The truck driver was not injured. Massachusetts State Police are continuing to look into what led up to the crash.