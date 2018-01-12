Springfield couple and 3 Vermont residents arrested in connection to federal drug offenses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield couple was arrested Friday, along with three Vermont residents in connection to federal drug offenses.

According to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s office, Nia Moore-Bush, known as “Nia Dinzey,” 27; and Dinelson Dinzey, 34, both of Springfield, Mass.; Joshua Foster, 40; Tracy Parsons, 45; and Jamieson Gallas, 36, all of Barre, Vt., were each charged in an indictment unsealed Friday on one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin and crack cocaine.

Christina Sterling of the state U.S. Attorney’s office confirmed with 22News that the arrest is linked to a police raid that took place at 120 Hadley Street Friday morning. ATF police dogs were seen searching around the house as multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the home in the East Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield.

Court documents state that the five conspired to distribute heroin and more than 28 grams of crack cocaine, beginning in at least October 2017.

According to the news release from the Justice Department, Moore-Bush, Foster, and Parsons face mandatory minimum sentences of five years and up to 40 years in prison, a minimum of four years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million.

“Due to prior felony drug convictions, Dinzey and Gallas face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years and up to life in prison, a minimum of eight years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $8 million,” according to the release.

The ATF’s Springfield Area Firearms Enforcement Task Force with assistance of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations in Boston, ATF’s Burlington Field Office, the Massachusetts State Police and the Vermont State Police assisted in the investigation.