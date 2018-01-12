South Hadley woman charged with OUI, assaulting police officer

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested early Friday morning after she allegedly crashed her car into a snowbank in Hadley, and later became combative toward a police officer.

According to Hadley Police Sgt. Douglas Costa, 21-year-old Meredith Prough, of South Hadley, has been charged with OUI liquor, assault and battery on a police officer, operating to endanger, failure to stop at a stop sign, and failure to stay within marked lanes.

Costa said an officer on patrol at around 2:15 in the morning came upon the crash, and determined that Prough was driving on North Lane when she failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed Middle Street, and hit a snowbank.

“Despite the efforts of her and her passengers, she was unable to get her vehicle freed from the snow she had gotten stuck in,” Costa said in a Hadley Police Department Facebook post.

Costa said Prough kicked an officer in the shin during the booking process. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court Friday morning.