WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield DPW and Columbia Gas are working to determine what has caused a sinkhole on Piper Cross Road.

West Springfield Police Sgt Michael Reed told 22News the sinkhole is in the area of 25 Piper Cross Road, and is approximately 8 feet wide and a couple feet deep. Reed said it is unclear right now if it is a gas or water-related issue.

The road is down to one lane in the area of the sinkhole, but no sections are blocked off at this time.