Record high temperatures reached in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Temperatures have already reached record highs in western Massachusetts Friday afternoon!

By noon Friday, we had reached 58 degrees at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. This breaks the previous high temperature record set last year on this date— 55 degrees.

It's a record! High temperature record of 55º at Westover A.R.B. in Chicopee has been broken….and we may warm up more. Tracking the flooding & icing concerns on 22News at noon. pic.twitter.com/X88vsfLJTV — Nick Bannin (@nickbannin) January 12, 2018

It’s possible temperatures climb even higher before the day is over. With the warmup comes melting snow and the risk for flooding. The risk for flooding becomes more prominent later Friday into Saturday, due to heavy rain.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of Western Massachusetts through Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop quickly into Saturday morning. Rain will transition to freezing rain/sleet as colder air takes over. As the wet weather ends, temperatures will quickly drop below freezing turning any standing water to ice on Saturday. Give yourself some extra time to get where you need to go on Saturday as icy roads will be widespread.