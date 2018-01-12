Proposed law aims to protect affordable housing from federal tax changes

BOSTON (WWLP) – Housing advocates said the new federal tax law could threaten resources for affordable housing in Massachusetts. They’re urging lawmakers to secure state funding.

Advocates with the Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association want the state to invest more in affordable housing after President Donald Trump signed a federal tax reform bill into law last month.

They’re urging the legislature to pass a housing bond bill, a move they said will ensure that state resources remain available so that affordable housing production doesn’t slow down in Massachusetts.

“The federal tax reform weakens the low income housing tax credit,” CHAPA Director of Public Policy Eric Shupin told 22News. “This program is the largest producer and preserver of affordable housing not only in the nation, but also in Massachusetts and the New England region.”

The bill received a favorable report from the House Bonding Committee and has been referred to the House Budget Committee for review.