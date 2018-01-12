Pond Bridge Road in Holland closed due to flooding concerns

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Pond Bridge Road is closed until further notice after flooding concerns.

According to Holland Police, the road next to Holland Pond, Lake Siog, which runs from Brimfield Road to Morse Road, is closed.

Drivers are advised to not attempt to bypass the closed bridge at each end of the road.

Pedestrians are not restricted but police are asking to use caution because of the potential for high water levels.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

22News will continue to follow this and bring you updates as more information becomes available.