Part of Ohio trooper’s ear bitten off during fight with suspect

LORAIN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper had part of his ear bitten off during a fight with a suspect Thursday night.

It happened around 7:15am Thursday on Diagonal Road north of Biggs Road in Lagrange Township in Lorain County, WKYC reported.

It all started when a woman called 911 to report a man she believed was drunk walking down the road. The caller said she feared the man would be hit by a car.

A trooper began talking with the man, identified as Cornelious Carey Jr., 44, of Elyria. During the conversation, video dhows Carey hitting the trooper in the face.

According to WJW, part of the trooper’s ear was bitten off during the confrontation.

The trooper was hospitalized with serious injuries. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Carey was arrested and charged with felonious assault.