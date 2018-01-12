Old Westfield Street in West Springfield remains closed after heavy flooding

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Old Westfield Street in West Springfield is blocked off Friday night after a car got stuck in a heavily flooded area.

That car has since been towed out of the water.

West Springfield Police Sgt Tim Smith told 22News crews had to block off the flooded portion of road in the area 2648 Old Westfield Street around 5:30 Friday evening.

The road will reopen once the flood waters recede.

Sgt. Smith told 22News this was one of multiple roads that had issues with flooding in West Springfield Friday night.

22News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.