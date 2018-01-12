Part of New Ludlow Road in Chicopee closed due to water issues

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of New Ludlow Road is closed after police they are dealing with water issues.

According to Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department, New Ludlow Road from the bottom near the South Hadley line to Montcalm Street is closed due to water issues.

Officer Wilk said DPW crews are currently working to clear sewers and reopen the road.

The road closure is expected to last to last about 1-2 hours, Officer Wilk told 22News.

Wilk said drivers are advised to avoid the area.

22News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.