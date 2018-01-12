Martin Luther King Jr. flag raising event to be held at Springfield City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A flag honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will fly over Springfield City Hall on Friday after an annual flag raising event.

Residents wishing to participate in the celebration honoring faith, family, community, youth speakers, and a commitment to social justice can attend the City Hall event at 10:00 a.m. Friday, in room 220.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will join members of the Springfield chapter of the NAACP and Bishop Talbert Swan III at the celebration.

Can’t make it? 22News Reporter Sy Becker will bring you highlights on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.