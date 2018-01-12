Kool Smiles pays $1.7M to state over claims of fraudulent billing, unnecessary dental work on children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A national dental chain with locations in Springfield and Holyoke has paid $1.7 million to Massachusetts in order to resolve allegations of fraudulent billing and performing unnecessary work on children.

According to a release sent to 22News by Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office, Kool Smiles allegedly billed the state’s Medicaid program for medically unnecessary and expensive dental work on young patients, such as tooth extractions and baby tooth root canals.

Nineteen other states have settled allegations against Benevis LLC and 133 Kool Smiles Clinics around the country that are supported by Benevis. Eight of those locations are in Massachusetts.

“This company made millions by performing unnecessary root canals and other invasive dental procedures on children,” Healey said. “With this settlement, we’re recovering more than $1 million for the state and will ensure this company cannot use these practices in the future.”