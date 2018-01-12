How to prepare for street flooding

(WWLP) – The rain isn’t supposed to start until later, but there are things you can do now to prepare for the street flooding.

A storm drain is really the only place for the melting snow and rain water to go. The ground is still frozen, so it won’t absorb a lot of the water.

Storm drains that are mostly clear, but with a lot of snow around them are okay. Snow could melt and rain water can still get by. A mostly covered storm drain is not good.

We would have to rely on the snow melting first before the rain water can get through to the storm drain.

As temperatures got warmer overnight, a lot of the snow already melted. Between the fog and melting snow, the roads are already wet.