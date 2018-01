HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Part of Dwight Street in Holyoke was closed Friday evening due to a sinkhole.

Holyoke Police LT Isaias Cruz told 22News a portion of Dwight Street was blocked off around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon after heavy rains and flooding broke down the pavement on the street.

DPW crews have since filled that hole and the road has reopened.