High school students attend annual Model Congress at AIC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of students from 10 western Massachusetts high schools have completed their second day at the 78th annual Model Congress at American International College.

The students debate and vote on timely legislation such as abandoning the electoral college system in selection of the President of the United States.

Zoe Sheffler is a senior at Sabis International Charter School in Springfield. She told 22News “I think it’s really valuable for every citizen to know how the political process works and effect change in our own community, even if it’s not running for political office.”

The students complete their work on the mock legislation Saturday.

One student will then receive a full four-year scholarship to AIC in the name of Katherine Mauke, a former Model Congress participant from Springfield who was murdered on February 11th, 2015.