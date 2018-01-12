Heavy rains and warmer weather could increase pothole problems in western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The rapidly changing weather could lead to pothole problems in western Massachusetts.

The recent warm-up is causing the snow to melt, but a drop in temperature is expected, and could result in flash-freezing over the weekend.

When water gets into the cracks of the road and freezes, it expands, and as cars drive over the expanded pavement, pieces will break off, forming a pothole.

Nicholas Savard, a local resident told 22News he can see the potholes starting to form.

“There’s a few potholes that I have actually noticed forming already,” Savard said. “There’s a couple that they have covered up, but they have been producing to come back. There’s quite a few that need to be done. It seems like they do the simple ones but not the major ones.”

Potholes problems tend to reach their peak when snow starts melting in the springtime.