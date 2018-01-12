Heavy rain and warm temperatures causing flooding problems

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – We started the day Friday with some very dense fog as warm air moved in over the snow covered ground. Now melting snow along with heavy rains is making for flooding concerns.

At Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley you can see the river is pretty much frozen over and the melting ice and the rain is expected to cause rivers to rise.

“We’ll certainly keep an eye on the river. You look at the gauge up north of here and it says we’re gonna get some high water but we don’t have structure in the water so I’m not too, too worried about it,” said Luke Brunelle, owner of Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley.

Even if we don’t see river flooding, street flooding has been a problem with some cars getting stuck.

Also, the frozen ground isn’t able to absorb the rain and lot of if will end up running off. That could lead to basement flooding.

“Yes, my son has a pump down there that is running continuously and we’ve had a lot of water we’ve had floods” said Pauline Smith of Belchertown.

After the rain we may have to deal with some wintry weather and some much colder temperatures that will cause everything to freeze up on Saturday.

Remember if water covers the roadway turn around, don’t drown.