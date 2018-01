MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The General Pierce Bridge in Montague will be closed on Saturday, police say.

Montague Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the bridge between Montague City and Greenfield will be closed to all traffic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no word on why the bridge closure is necessary.

22News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.