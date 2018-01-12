Gas leak investigation on Worthington St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbia Gas crews are investigating a possible gas leak in the city’s McKnight neighborhood Friday morning.

Our 22News crews could see police at the corner of Worthington Street and Florida Street, where an odor of gas was reported early Friday morning.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, told 22News that firefighters have since left the area, and the gas company is now dealing with the situation.

Worthington Street remains open to traffic in the area.