Funeral services of retired Wilbraham Fire Chief to be held Saturday

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Funeral services for retired Wilbraham Fire Chief Daniel Paul Merritt will be held Saturday morning.

In a news release sent to 22News from the Wilbraham Funeral Home, 73-year-old Merritt will be laid to rest at 9:30 a.m. at the Wilbraham Funeral Home to a Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church.

Burial will be private and open to family only. If you want to send your condolences and flowers, you are asked to send them to the Wilbraham Fire Department Ambulance Gift Fund at 2770 Boston Road, Wilbraham, MA, 01095.

Visitation took place on Friday at the funeral home on 2551 Boston Road from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The late fire chief, also known as “Doc” by his friends and colleagues, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, surrounded by family.

Fire Chief Merritt worked his way up into the Wilbraham Fire Department, earning his EMT-Ambulance in 1974, and finishing a 33 year career by serving as fire chief from 1991 to 1997.

His many achievements include bringing ambulance service back to the Wilbraham Fire Department, paving the way for its current paramedic level service.

He is survived by his wife, Marianne Merritt, and his beloved sons, Lieutenant Colonel David Merritt and Nathan Merritt.