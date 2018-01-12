Fog, record warmth, street flooding and then icy conditions as we head into the weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A wild 48 hours of weather will bring almost everything to western Massachusetts.

Friday is a 22News Storm Team Weather Alert Day, as the immediate concerns will be fog, then heavy rain that could cause street and stream flooding. Also, there is a risk is the potential for river ice jams that could cause minor low-lying flooding along area rivers in areas that typically get flooding in the spring.

Saturday, the concern shifts from heavy rain early in the morning to icy conditions by later in the morning. Sleet and freezing rain, plus temperatures quickly dropping below freezing will bring widespread icy conditions.

There are a number of weather alerts for western Massachusetts:

Dense Fog Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin County until 9am.

Flood Watch for all of Western Massachusetts through Saturday afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisory (Saturday): Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties on Saturday 5AM-4PM. For Berkshire County Saturday 3AM-7PM.

Timing and Hazards:

Friday Morning: Fog and Drizzle. Showers develop mid-late morning.

Friday Afternoon-Evening: Rain and Wind. Street/stream flooding possible. Very mild.

Friday Overnight-Saturday morning: Rain turns to sleet/freezing rain. Wintry mix should end by midday.

Saturday morning-afternoon: Temperatures drop quickly and standing water freezes quickly.

Stay with 22News as we continue to track this storm and download our 22News Storm Team Weather App