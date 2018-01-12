Flooding from rain, melting snow cause problems on the roads

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flooding closed roads and caused frustration for drivers Friday night. Rain and fog also made for a difficult night on the roadways in Western Massachusetts.

“It was really really heavy, heavy rain, yes,” Pinky Patel of West Springfield told 22News. “You couldn’t see when you were driving, it was so foggy. You couldn’t see from the front of your car. You had to turn on your lights.”

Some drivers in Springfield found themselves at an impasse, with water too deep to drive through, like on North Branch Parkway in Sixteen Acres, where car after car had to turn around before police blocked off part of the road.

Flooding slowed drivers on Route 5 at the Holyoke-West Springfield line. In Chicopee, part of New Ludlow Road was closed for over an hour, after flooded sewers sent water bursting from manhole covers.

Ramon Fontanez of Springfield said he had to turn around multiple times Friday night after finding roads too flooded to get through.

“It was a lot, it was a lot of rain,” Fontanez said. “And with the ice melting because of the hot weather, the temperature. It created really bad driving conditions.”

A flood warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 11:30 Friday night.