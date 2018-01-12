CVS to keep Aetna in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Aetna will be staying in Hartford, according to CVS officials on Friday.

CVS Health says they have no plans to relocate Aetna out of Hartford and view the city as the future location for the insurance business.

A $9.6 million incentive package to move Aetna’s headquarters from Connecticut to New York City has been revoked after CVS acquired the company.

CVS Health will also continue to be headquartered in Rhode Island.

On Friday afternoon, Governor Dannel Malloy issued the following statement:

After meeting with CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo yesterday, I’m thrilled that CVS has confirmed that Aetna will continue to call Hartford home, building upon a strong legacy of success dating back to 1853. CVS Health has an incredible track record of corporate stewardship, and we welcome their leadership, and commitment to naming Hartford a center of excellence for the insurance business. Today’s announcement confirms that Connecticut is a tremendous place to do business, with a talent pipeline and quality of life that are second-to-none. My administration will continue to work with CVS Health’s leadership team to ensure that their footprint in Hartford is maintained not only for the short-term, but in the long-run as well.”