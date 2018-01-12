Connecticut State Police release new report on Sandy Hook shooting response

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police released a new report Friday on the agency’s response to the December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that left 26 children and educators dead.

The report was released Friday afternoon on the State Police website. Troopers did not explain why it took five years since the shooting to complete the after-action report, in which agencies review officers’ actions in an emergency situation.

A 20-year-old gunman killed 20 first-grade children and six educators inside the school before killing himself.

Officers from the Newtown Police Department were the first to respond to the scene. A prosecutor’s report in 2013 said that nearly six minutes passed between the arrival of the first Newtown police officer, and the time officers entered the school.

Officers were not able to intervene before the gunman turned the gun on himself.

Read the new Connecticut State Police Sandy Hook shooting report