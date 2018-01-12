There’s nothing better than a nice warm bowl of soup during these cold winter months. Moe Shea with The Hood Café visited the show and made a Coconut curry red lentil soup
Coconut Curry Red Lentil Soup
1. In a big pot cook the following until tender
- 2 T Coconut or Olive Oil
- 1 Small Onion, Chopped
- 2-3 Cloves Garlic, Finely Chopped
- 2-3 Carrots, Cut Into Bite Size Pieces
- 1 T Fresh Ginger, Finely Chopped
2. Add spices to tender veggies
- ½ tsp Cinnamon
- ½-1 T Red Curry Paste (You can always add more later to taste)
- ½ T Curry Powder
- ½ tsp Salt
3. Mix Well
4. Add 4 cups broth of your choice (I use veggie to keep it vegan) plus 4 cups water
5. Add 1 bag of well rinsed red lentils
6. Cook 15-20 minutes until lentils are cooked
7. Add 1 Can Coconut milk
8. Blend until smooth
9. Taste for seasoning