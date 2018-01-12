There’s nothing better than a nice warm bowl of soup during these cold winter months. Moe Shea with The Hood Café visited the show and made a Coconut curry red lentil soup

Coconut Curry Red Lentil Soup

1. In a big pot cook the following until tender

2 T Coconut or Olive Oil

1 Small Onion, Chopped

2-3 Cloves Garlic, Finely Chopped

2-3 Carrots, Cut Into Bite Size Pieces

1 T Fresh Ginger, Finely Chopped

2. Add spices to tender veggies

½ tsp Cinnamon

½ -1 T Red Curry Paste (You can always add more later to taste)

½ T Curry Powder

½ tsp Salt

3. Mix Well

4. Add 4 cups broth of your choice (I use veggie to keep it vegan) plus 4 cups water

5. Add 1 bag of well rinsed red lentils

6. Cook 15-20 minutes until lentils are cooked

7. Add 1 Can Coconut milk

8. Blend until smooth

9. Taste for seasoning