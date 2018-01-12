Coconut Curry Red Lentil Soup

There’s nothing better than a nice warm bowl of soup during these cold winter months. Moe Shea with The Hood Café visited the show and made a Coconut curry red lentil soup

1. In a big pot cook the following until tender

  • 2 T Coconut or Olive Oil
  • 1 Small Onion, Chopped
  • 2-3 Cloves Garlic, Finely Chopped
  • 2-3 Carrots, Cut Into Bite Size Pieces
  • 1 T Fresh Ginger, Finely Chopped

2. Add spices to tender veggies

  • ½ tsp Cinnamon
  • ½-1 T Red Curry Paste (You can always add more later to taste)
  • ½ T Curry Powder
  • ½ tsp Salt

3. Mix Well

4. Add 4 cups broth of your choice (I use veggie to keep it vegan) plus 4 cups water

5. Add 1 bag of well rinsed red lentils

6. Cook 15-20 minutes until lentils are cooked

7. Add 1 Can Coconut milk

8. Blend until smooth

9. Taste for seasoning

